UBS Group AG Sells 96,513 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96,513 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.60% of AllianceBernstein worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 22,569.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,781,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,930. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $36.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.01.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.92%.

In related news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 435,872 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

