UBS Group Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) a SEK 122 Price Target

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been given a SEK 122 price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 220 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 165 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 175.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is SEK 181.49 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 188.92. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52-week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52-week high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

