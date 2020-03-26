UBS Group Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €52.80 ($61.40) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.83 ($43.99).

ETR:UTDI traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €25.67 ($29.85). The company had a trading volume of 483,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of €27.69 and a 200 day moving average of €30.13. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. United Internet has a 1 year low of €22.56 ($26.23) and a 1 year high of €37.25 ($43.31).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

