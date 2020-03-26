UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,650 ($61.17) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bellway to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 4,801 ($63.15) to GBX 4,180 ($54.99) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,285.64 ($56.38).

BWY opened at GBX 2,099 ($27.61) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,487.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,499.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04).

Bellway (LON:BWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Bellway will post 45238.9996116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

