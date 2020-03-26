UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50. Nestle has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $114.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestle stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

