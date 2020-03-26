Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 781.25 ($10.28).

UDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

Shares of UDG traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 603 ($7.93). The stock had a trading volume of 738,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 689.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 756.60. Udg Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 423.40 ($5.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.