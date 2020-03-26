UGAS Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. In the last week, UGAS has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.04869645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00063986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036677 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

