Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 100,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,847,000 after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 263,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,589 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.21.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $191.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.