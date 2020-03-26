Ultra Price Reaches $0.0354 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $50,105.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,685.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.63 or 0.03345001 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002598 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00623316 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,822,638 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.