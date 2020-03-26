Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 63.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $6.51 on Thursday, hitting $139.42. 402,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

