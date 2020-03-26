Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.91.

Several brokerages have commented on QURE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $275,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,514.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,134. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Uniqure by 44.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after acquiring an additional 740,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,859,000 after buying an additional 469,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,580,000 after buying an additional 445,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth $27,094,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after buying an additional 344,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $44.95. 383,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,439. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.16.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

