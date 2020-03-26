United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,377 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.18% of United Continental worth $40,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.