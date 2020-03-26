United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of United Continental worth $38,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,496,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,463,729. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.28.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

