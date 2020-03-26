United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €52.80 ($61.40) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.83 ($43.99).

UTDI traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €25.67 ($29.85). 483,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is €27.69 and its 200 day moving average is €30.13. United Internet has a 52 week low of €22.56 ($26.23) and a 52 week high of €37.25 ($43.31).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

