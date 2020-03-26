United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €34.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €52.80 ($61.40) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.83 ($43.99).

ETR UTDI traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €25.67 ($29.85). 483,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 1 year low of €22.56 ($26.23) and a 1 year high of €37.25 ($43.31). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

