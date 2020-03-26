United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €52.80 by Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €52.80 ($61.40) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.69% from the stock’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.83 ($43.99).

United Internet stock traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €25.67 ($29.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. United Internet has a 52-week low of €22.56 ($26.23) and a 52-week high of €37.25 ($43.31).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

