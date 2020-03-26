United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $3,348,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.54. 322,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

