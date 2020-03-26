United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Cut by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of UPS opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average is $112.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

