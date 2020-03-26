United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Centenus Global Management LP

Centenus Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP owned about 0.15% of United States Steel worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in United States Steel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after buying an additional 352,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United States Steel by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,457,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after buying an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,864,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. 1,507,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,103,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

