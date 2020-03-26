UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Capital International Investors’ 6th Largest Position

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned 2.73% of UnitedHealth Group worth $7,597,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.55.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $11.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.75. 2,399,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,053,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.18. The stock has a market cap of $208.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.