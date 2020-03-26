UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,467 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.45. 1,036,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,053,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $208.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

