Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Richard P. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Univar by 115.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 481,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 258,432 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the third quarter worth $10,408,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Univar by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Univar has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

