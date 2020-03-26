Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Universal Display worth $30,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 2,311.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.45.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $133.98 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

