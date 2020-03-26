Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives News Sentiment Score of -3.00

Media headlines about Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Universal Display earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $5.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.81. 501,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.30 and its 200-day moving average is $183.02. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.45.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

