Universe Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Universe has a total market capitalization of $74,587.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,097,235 coins and its circulating supply is 85,897,235 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

