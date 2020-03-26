Unobtanium (UNO) Price Reaches $43.63

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $43.63 or 0.00642853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $319.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,787.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.45 or 0.03410142 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,899 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

