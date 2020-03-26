Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Issues Earnings Results

Upland Resources (LON:UPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON UPL traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 2,508,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.42. Upland Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

