Uquid Coin (UQC) Hits Market Cap of $4.07 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00006024 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDAX and IDEX. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $4.07 million and $4.00 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, OOOBTC, IDAX, Exrates, CoinExchange, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

