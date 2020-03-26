USD Coin (USDC) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015069 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, SouthXchange and Coinsuper. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $682.44 million and $707.69 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.02037370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00075328 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 686,292,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,851,498 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, Crex24, FCoin, Hotbit, Poloniex, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Korbit, Coinbase Pro, Coinsuper, CoinEx and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.