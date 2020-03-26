USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 185.1% from the February 27th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other USD Partners news, insider Dan Borgen purchased 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,486.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Ray Curry purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in USD Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in USD Partners by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USDP stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.47.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

