USDQ (USDQ) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00014666 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.37 million and $988.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004843 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045170 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00347877 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000980 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013913 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001804 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003084 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,319 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.