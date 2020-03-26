USDx stablecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $134,501.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.03393227 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00644437 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010742 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,716,716 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.