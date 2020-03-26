USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $685,849.22 and approximately $1,597.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004296 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000497 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004357 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005019 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000181 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,221 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

