V-ID Tops One Day Trading Volume of $138,093.00 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $138,093.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.70 or 0.04475663 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00063309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036944 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010762 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003489 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,862,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,630,062 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

