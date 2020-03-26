Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 423 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $85,598.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $127,290.20.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81.

NYSE:RNG traded up $27.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,719. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $252.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -340.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in RingCentral by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,979,000 after acquiring an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in RingCentral by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in RingCentral by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,429,000 after acquiring an additional 74,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after buying an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.86.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.