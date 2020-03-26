Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Holdings Lessened by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,552,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,252 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts makes up about 4.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 11.31% of Vail Resorts worth $1,091,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $152.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.62 and its 200-day moving average is $230.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.55.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

