Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vail Resorts worth $34,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $24,492,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 383,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,072,000 after purchasing an additional 71,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.52.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.55.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

