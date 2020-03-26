Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,563,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831,349 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for about 1.8% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.19% of Vale worth $126,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,978,618,000 after buying an additional 3,429,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,577,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,017,000 after buying an additional 1,787,612 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,645,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,545,000 after buying an additional 1,961,071 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Vale by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,753,000 after buying an additional 4,324,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,218,000 after buying an additional 4,443,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

VALE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.11. 1,127,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,694,632. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.26. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

