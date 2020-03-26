VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of VALEO/S stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. 66,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,407. VALEO/S has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

