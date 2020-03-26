Valor Token 1-Day Volume Hits $2.94 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Valor Token token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.77 million and $2.94 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.04869645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00063986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036677 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

