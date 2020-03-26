Valueworks LLC Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valueworks LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.9% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $12.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.46. The stock had a trading volume of 62,656,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,273,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.29.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

