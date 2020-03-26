Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Van Elle (LON:VANL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VANL opened at GBX 30.90 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Van Elle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.75 ($0.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36.

In other news, insider Mark Cutler bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,650 ($10,063.14).

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

