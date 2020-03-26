VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1,188.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069,950 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.28% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $33,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 135,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 47,415,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,743,969. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

