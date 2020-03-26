Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is BCJ Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BCJ Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 10.1% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $59,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $98.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

