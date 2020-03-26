Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

VIG opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

