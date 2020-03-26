Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.15% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $48,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000.

Shares of EDV opened at $164.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $189.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.69.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

