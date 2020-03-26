Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after buying an additional 214,909 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 609,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,945,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after buying an additional 81,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 364,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,949,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $152.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.81.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

