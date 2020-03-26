Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $6.12 on Thursday, reaching $114.05. 447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,652. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $160.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.94.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.