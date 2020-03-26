Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,387,000 after purchasing an additional 398,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,916,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83,739 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 782,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 657,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

