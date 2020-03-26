Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 347,932 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $65.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

